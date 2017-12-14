Manmohan Singh holds hands, then throws a punch at PM Modi

New Delhi: The bitter slugfest ahead of the Gujarat polls, momentarily, receded into the background on Wednesday as political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the Parliament attack.

Both leaders greeted each other warmly at the sombre ceremony. In fact, when Singh greeted Modi with a ‘namaste’ just before the ceremony, the latter cupped his hands. But the amity was short-lived: Escalating his attack on the Prime Minister, Singh released a video message, strategically timed on the eve of the final phase of the Gujarat polls, accusing him of spreading “falsehoods and canards” to score political points.

The sharply-worded attack was virtually the same as the written statement that the 86-year-old Congress leader had released on Monday following Modi’s remarks insinuating that Singh had colluded with Pakistan in the Gujarat polls. ‘‘Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, the desperation of the Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable,” Singh said in the message released to TV stations.

The second salvo by Singh in three days serves to ensure that there is no let-up in Congress’ charge against Modi ahead of Thursday’s polls in 93 constituencies of Gujarat. The BJP hit back at Singh with party chief Amit Shah and Piyush Goel questioning the former prime minister’s track record when he headed the UPA government. “We are seeing a very angry Manmohan Singh ji these days. We just want to ask him whether he was so angry when monumental

“Amused to see the Congress party so desperate before the Gujarat elections. Just a day before polling, both Shri Rahul Gandhi and respected Manmohan Singh ji are only maliciously attacking the PM,” he said. “Only after the secret meeting with Pak officials was exposed, respected Manmohan Singh ji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations,” Shah said, asking him why he had not apprised the government of the meeting. Shah also took on Singh over Rahul Gandhi publicly tearing up an ordinance during the UPA rule. “Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office,” Shah asked.