Mandsaur Rape Case: Brutal rape of 7-year-old victim reminds of Delhi gang rape incident

The Mandsaur rape incident has brought back the memory of infamous Delhi gang rape case, in which a nursing student was brutally raped by six men in private bus in Delhi. Now the Mandsaur case of Madhya Pradesh, in which a seven-year-old girl was raped by a 20 year-old man, is become a serious nationwide issue.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the 20-year-old labourer Irfan Khan from a local market, when she was waiting for her father after school on Tuesday. The accused took her to a lonely place, where he raped her and slit her throat with a sharp weapon.

The doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, who are treating the victim, are saying that the girl is in critical condition. Doctors found an object in her body – possibly a rod or a wooden stick, which was inserted in her body in a brutal manner. The Delhi rape victim was also brutally attacked in the similar manner. Paediatric surgeon Dr Brijesh Lahoti said the girl in Mandsaur was still in a critical condition, despite recovering slowly. “She is too traumatised even to talk,” another doctor said to the media.

Police have booked the accused Irfan Khan for kidnapping and raping under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Mandsaur superintendent of police Manoj Singh said the accused was nabbed within 24 hours of the crime on the basis of CCTV footage that showed him taking the girl with him after school hours.

On Friday, a total bandh was observed in neighbouring district of Neemuch. Thousands of people marched and submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding death penalty for the accused.

Replying to the incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also supported the death penalty. “These beasts are a burden on the earth. They do not deserve to live,” he told reporters. “In cases of rape, we have made a provision for trial in the fast track courts. We will request the high court and the Supreme Court to make a similar provision so that culprits in such crimes get capital punishment at the earliest,” Singh added.