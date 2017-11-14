Man shoots selfie video as he kills self over police ‘excess’

Hyderabad: A man allegedly committed suicide in his house here after recording a selfie video in which he accused the police of “beating” him up in a case of marital discord.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya has ordered an inquiry into the incident which occurred in Talakondapally area on Sunday.

Pathlavath Raju, who is in his 20s, consumed poison after he was given “counselling” by a sub-inspector at the Talakondapally Police station where his father-in-law had filed a complaint on November 11 that Raju had beaten him and his daughter.

“Since it was a family issue, the concerned sub-inspector gave counseling to Raju on November 12 and sent him away,” the Cyberabad Police said in a release issued here today.

It said both the parties had entered into a compromise and given an undertaking with the signatures of the couple and elders of their families.

“On the same day (November 12), Raju consumed an unknown poison and also shot a selfie video alleging that the police abused and beat him without conducting a proper enquiry on a complaint from his wife, and requested for justice,” the release said.

On seeing the selfie video of the deceased on his mobile phone, his relatives approached the police.

A case has been registered against in-laws of the deceased under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC, the release added.