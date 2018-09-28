Man rapes 65-year old woman during booze session in Tamil Nadu: Police

Tiruvarur (TN): A farmer allegedly raped a 65-year old woman when the two were consuming liquor together at Valangaiman near here and was arrested Friday, police said. The 40-year old farmer and the woman, a sanitary worker, allegedly used drink liquor together regularly and during one such occasion recently he had raped her. Shocked, she cried for help and the neighbours came to her rescue. The farmer fled the scene after threatening them with dire consequences. On a complaint, the man was arrested Friday, police said adding the woman had been hospitalised.