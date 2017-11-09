Man hiding heroin in undergarments arrested at Chennai airport
Chennai: The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday apprehended a passenger at the Chennai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out drugs in his undergarments.
The incident took place in the wee hours today when the passenger was undergoing pre-embarkation security check at the airport.
The security personnel found heroin weighing 122 grams concealed in his undergarments.
