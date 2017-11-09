Man hiding heroin in undergarments arrested at Chennai airport

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Nov 09, 2017 09:12 am
Chennai: The Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday apprehended a passenger at the Chennai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out drugs in his undergarments.

The incident took place in the wee hours today when the passenger was undergoing pre-embarkation security check at the airport.

The security personnel found heroin weighing 122 grams concealed in his undergarments.


