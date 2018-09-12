Mallya met FM: Government must explain how and why he was allowed to leave India: Congress

New Delhi: The government must explain how and why Vijay Mallya was allowed to leave India, the Congress said Wednesday after the liquor baron claimed in London that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving the country.

The government, the party said, was fully complicit in the flight of people like Mallya and others from the country. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the country wants to know what transpired during the meetings between Mallya and Jaitley.

“The government should now explain how and why he was allowed to leave and what transpired at those meetings. The nation wants to know,” he said. The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss told reporters in London that he met the minister and offered to settle with the banks.

“I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks), Mallya said, without naming the minister.