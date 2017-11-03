Malayalam actor Dileep seeks CBI probe into kidnapping case

Kochi: Superstar Dileep, who is out on bail in a kidnapping case, has written to the state Home Secretary seeking a CBI probe into the case.

The 12-page letter, sent on Friday to the Secretary, said that he was given a raw deal by the police team headed by Additional Director General of Police B. Sandhya. The actor’s request came at a time when the police is set to file the final charge sheet in the kidnapping of an actress.

Dileep was released on bail — on the fifth time he applied for it — last month and since then he has been on a pilgrimage visiting various places of worship, including the Sabarimala temple.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 after the police probe team found clinching evidence to link him to the conspiracy part of the kidnapping. The abduction of the popular actress took place in February when she was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi.

She was driven around in her vehicle and allegedly molested for about two hours before being dumped near an actor-director’s home. The key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week later.