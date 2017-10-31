Free Press Journal
Home / India / Making Aadhaar-linking compulsory is a threat to national security, says Subramanian Swamy

— By PTI | Oct 31, 2017 03:08 pm
New Delhi: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today opposed a move to make Aadhaar compulsory, saying it would be a threat to national security and be struck down by the Supreme Court. Swamy said in a tweet he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

“I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhaar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down,” he tweeted.

His Twitter post came a day after the Supreme Court said its constitution bench would start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make the Aadhaar card — which carries a 12-digit unique identity number –mandatory for those wishing to avail themselves of services and benefits of government welfare schemes from the last week of November.

  • Fekuchand

    This take of Subra, I think is valid. Partly because none in the feku cabinet knows or understands finance mechanism. Feku believes in Jhantley who is worse than Tughlaq in taking decisions in the interest of the people & country. The rest is the damage done by Jhantley is so big, that any sensible appearing suggestion should be given a try. May be Subra is right this time.

