MAHATET 2018 result for paper I and paper II announced, check at mahatet.in

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) result for paper I and paper II announced on board’s official website, mahatet.in. Board also released a notification stating that candidates can raise objection over their result by October 8. For this, candidates need to file a form issued by the board on or before the above-mentioned date.

Clearing the paper I of MAHATET exam enable teachers to teach from class 1 to 5 while, paper II enable them to teach from class 6 to 8.

Below are the steps to download the MAHATET result:

Step 1: Visit official website, mahatet.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on candidate login link

Step 3: Enter your registration ID, password and click ‘submit’

Step 4: Your result will appear

Step 5: Download it or take a print out for future reference.