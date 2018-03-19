Mahabharata 2.0: Rahul Gandhi likens BJP to Kauravas, Congress to Pandavas

New Delhi: A mild mannered Rahul Gandhi was at his barbed best on Sunday as he launched a blistering attack on the BJP troika — Modi, Shah and Jaitley. Dipping into mythology, as if to prove a point to Hindutva mascots, he likened the BJP to the arrogant Kauravas, while appropriating the role of the ‘humble’ Pandavas for the Congress.

Warming up to the theme, he described it as a fight between two ideologies. His party, like the Pandavas, was fighting for the truth while BJP was fighting for power. Rahul also called BJP the voice of an organisation whereas the Congress is the voice of the nation. In a mood to spare none, in his 55-minute long concluding address at the AICC plenary, Rahul said the BJP leaders were so drunk with power that they will accept even “a man accused of murder” as their national president.

Next in the firing line was Arun Jaitley. Rahul dwelt on how Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi were protected by the government, thereby accusing Finance Minister Jaitley of encouraging crony capitalists. Drawing even the PM into the diatribe, Rahul declared that it was significant that both Nirav and the prime minister have the same surname.

Not stopping at that, Rahul went for the jugular. “Modiji thinks he is an avatar of God. Modi is not fighting corruption, he is corruption,’’ the Congress president declared with aplomb. Dipping into the freedom struggle, Rahul pointed out that while Mahatma Gandhi and other Congress leaders were sleeping on the floor of the jails, the BJP’s ideologue Veer Savarkar was begging for freedom by writing a letter of apology to the Britishers.

Addressing over 12,000 AICC delegates and the party’s special invitees, Rahul said that the Modi magic has begun to wane and the bubble of achhe din and swachh Bharat have burst. After pledging to transfer Rs 15 lakh in each individual’s bank account, Modi kept hopping from one gimmick to another. “PM Modi keeps diverting attention from real issues by organising ‘fancy events’. There is rampant unemployment, farmers are dying and the PM says let us do Yoga in front of the India Gate,’’ said Rahul with obvious sarcasm.

Refusing to hold back his punches, he also squarely blamed the RSS for the rift in the Supreme Court. “For the first time, we saw that four judges were running to the common man to seek justice. The RSS is to blame for it. They only want one institution to thrive — the RSS,” Rahul said.

At the same time, he was quite frank in admitting that the Congress lost the 2014 general election because “for the last few years we did not stand up for the people, we let them down.” He said the people have now realised that they are subsisting on a staple diet of lies. But even though crores of youths were without jobs, the government was boasting that India is the fastest growing economy.

Referring to Chinese goods flooding the Indian markets, Rahul said these were helping China generate 30,000 jobs every day. The BJP, he asserted, was steeped in the ideology of the RSS which says that don’t allow the untouchables to touch the water tap. These vey ideas had resulted in the violence perpetrated on Dalits near Pune on January 1.

There was a similar rationale at work when tribals are told that forests are not theirs; or when women are told that they should adhere to a particular dress code. The same thinking is at work while criticising Muslims and people from the North East. Rahul concluded by saying that the entire nation is living in fear. The fountainhead of this fear is the RSS.

Congress skips CWC polls

The 2-day Congress plenary session ended without electing the CWC members. There were small protests from the AICC delegates when AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad rose to suggest that there will be no CWC elections. The protest, however, died down when Azad moved a resolution to skip the CWC elections, noting that it will ensure the Congress President to have a regional balance in the committee.

Top 5 RaGa quotes

On BJP vs Cong: Like the Kauravas, BJP & RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth, the Congress party is humble like the Pandavas.

On PM Modi: When it’s important for the PM to speak, he goes silent. He is not fighting corruption but is “corruption himself” and under him, the country is controlled by “corrupt and powerful”. We are human, we make mistakes but Modiji thinks he is a reincarnation of God, he can’t make mistakes.

More on Modi: Modiji was seen flying away in a seaplane. When we truly empower Congress workers in future, PM Modi will be seen in a submarine.

On Gandhi & Sawarkar: Gandhi spent 15 years in jail and died for the nation. But India must never forget that while our leader slept on the floor in jail Savarkar wrote a letter to the British begging for mercy and clemency.

On Amit Shah: They (people) will accept a man accused of murder as the President of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress because they hold Congress in the highest regard.