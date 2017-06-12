Finally, Maharashtra govt announces loan waiver for farmers, agitation off

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday finally announced a loan waiver for farmers and decided to form a committee that will go into the criteria of debt relief. The farmers promptly called off their agitation that had entered the eleventh day on Sunday.

“The government has decided to waive farmers’ loans. The loans of farmers with small land holdings stand waived from today,” revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said, adding that the manner in which loans taken by other farmers would be decided by the committee set up by the government.

Patil, who headed a high-powered panel set up by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was speaking to reporters after holding discussions with farmer leaders in Mumbai on Sunday. Those present at Sunday’s meeting included Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan while the farmers were represented by Raju Shetti, the Peasants and Workers Party’s Jayant Patil, Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu and Subhash Deshmukh.

Lok Sabha member Raju Shetti said he was happy that the farmers’ demands had been met. “Our issues have been resolved. We have decided to temporarily call off our agitation, including the protests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. However, if no satisfactory decision is taken (on the criterion for loan waiver) by July 25, we will restart our stir,” Shetti said.

Another farmer leader, Raghunathdada Patil, said the minister had assured them that “all loans” of all farmers will be waived in due course.

The deal between the striking farmers and the government was struck after a second round of talks between the farmers’ representatives and ministerial committee on Sunday at the state guest house. At the start of the meeting, farmers gave a list of their demands to the ministers. The meeting lasted for around four hours.

It is learnt that the Maharashtra government has given in-principal approval to a scheme for waiving off all loans of all the farmers in the state. But there are certain conditions that will be decided by a disciplinary committee comprising farmers and government representatives.

Since the sowing season is round the corner, under the agreed formula, farmers with small land holdings will be eligible for getting new loans from banks and cooperatives despite having been blacklisted for failing to repay earlier amounts. Moreover, police case registered against farmers will be withdrawn except for cases where damage to public property has been proved.

It was not immediately clear how much the loan waivers would cost state coffers. The total farm loans across Maharashtra stand at Rs 1.1 lakh crore. The state is already under debt of Rs 4 lakh crore.