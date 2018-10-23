Magisterial probe begins into Amritsar train accident

Amritsar: The Jalandhar divisional commissioner has initiated a probe into the tragic Amritsar train accident which left nearly 60 people dead and many injured, officials said Tuesday. B Purushartha, who has been appointed as special executive magistrate by the state government for inquiring into the incident, reached Amritsar on Monday, they said. He has appealed to the people that any eyewitness or other person having any information pertaining to the incident that occurred on October 19 can record his/her statement or can provide evidence appearing in person on October 25 and October 29 at Improvement Trust Office, Ranjit Avenue here.

Nearly 60 people were killed Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilt onto railway tracks while watching the burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said. The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak. At least 300 people were at the spot watching ‘Ravana dahan’ at a ground near the tracks.