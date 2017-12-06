Madras High Court refuses to stay order banning sand mining
Madurai: The Madras High Court today declined to stay its single judge’s order directing the Tamil Nadu government to stop all sand mining and quarrying activities in the state within six months.
Justices Kalyanasundaram and Krishnavalli of the Madurai Bench gave time to the state government, which had appealed against the order, to file its arguments and posted the case for hearing on December 8. On November 29, Justice R Mahadevan ordered closure of all existing sand mines in six months and disallowed permission for new sand quarries on a petition by M R M Ramaiya.
The petitioner had sought permission to sell river sand imported from Malayasia. The judge had observed that sand had been quarried beyond permitted level affecting the flow of water in rivers and impacting agriculture in Tamil Nadu. Besides, the ground water level had also dipped in several places due to mining of sand, he noted.
JUST ARRIVED
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioX Deliveries To Commence From 2018
- Closest to spirituality: John on meeting Buddhist monk Dalai Lama
- Krisstina Rao and Mary Ellen Matsui delve upon how to make education inclusive for children with disabilities
- Ashes 2017-18: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood lead Australia to second Test win at Adelaide
- Rajkummar Rao to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for horror comedy
EDITOR’S PICK
Congress compulsion: From mother to son
Never mind the substance, the Congress Party does seem to care for the form (though under the dictate of the…
Savings-investment myth of demonetisation
Going by the numbers, there seems to be lots to cheer post-demonetisation. Indian households, who hitherto would have spent all…
Time to rewrite the Cong fairy tale
WHEN he returned to India after 12 years abroad, he brought very little to the table. He had no particular…
Later in the week, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is set to review the policy…
The results of the UP local bodies poll last week confirm that the ruling BJP continues to enjoy the peoples’…