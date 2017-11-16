Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman mortgages jewellery to build toilet

Dewas: Inspired by the central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a tribal woman in this Madhya Pradesh district mortgaged her jewellery to build a toilet in her house.

Annapurna Bai lives in Amodiya village with four children, including two daughters, and her husband, a labourer. She says she did not like defecating in the open so without waiting for government funds to arrive, she raised a loan against her jewellery to construct the toilet.

Annapurna Bai has inspired other families in the village, which has a population of around 630 people, to build toilets with many already on the job.