Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#DelhiSmog
Home / India / Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman mortgages jewellery to build toilet

Madhya Pradesh: Tribal woman mortgages jewellery to build toilet

— By IANS | Nov 16, 2017 03:34 pm
FOLLOW US:

swachh bharat abhiyan toilets

Dewas: Inspired by the central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a tribal woman in this Madhya Pradesh district mortgaged her jewellery to build a toilet in her house.

Annapurna Bai lives in Amodiya village with four children, including two daughters, and her husband, a labourer. She says she did not like defecating in the open so without waiting for government funds to arrive, she raised a loan against her jewellery to construct the toilet.

Annapurna Bai has inspired other families in the village, which has a population of around 630 people, to build toilets with many already on the job.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK