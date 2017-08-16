Free Press Journal
Madhya Pradesh Local body Election 2017: BJP wins 25 seats, Congress Bags 15

— By IANS | Aug 16, 2017 06:48 pm
Bhopal: Candidates backed by the BJP were leading in local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, as counting of votes polled for 43 local bodies was held on Wednesday amid tight security.

As per trends, BJP-backed candidates were leading in 25 seats while Congress candidates are ahead in 15 seats. Independent candidates have taken the lead in three places. The results were being celebrated by the BJP and Congress workers.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this victory is the result of the hard work put in by party workers. State Congress President Arun Yadav said his party has performed better this time but added that the results are not as expected. He also accused the party in power of misusing the state machinery.


Over eight lakh voters exercised their franchise in the polls in 43 local bodies on August 11. There are 37 urban bodies in the scheduled areas where counting is on.

