Madhya Pradesh: Goods train derails in Harda

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Carriage of a goods train derailed near Bhirangi railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda on Wednesday. Railway track repair is currently underway. There have been a number of instances about derailment of goods trains in the past. In October, two bogies of a goods train derailed near Mathura Railway station. In the same month, three coaches of a goods train derailed on Achhnera-Mathura rail route.

Madhya Pradesh: Carriage of a goods train derailed near Bhirangi railway station in Harda; Railway track repair underway pic.twitter.com/DZwxuH5vhx — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2017

