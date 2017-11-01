Free Press Journal
Madhya Pradesh: Goods train derails in Harda

— By Asia News International | Nov 01, 2017 10:28 am
Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Carriage of a goods train derailed near Bhirangi railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda on Wednesday. Railway track repair is currently underway. There have been a number of instances about derailment of goods trains in the past. In October, two bogies of a goods train derailed near Mathura Railway station. In the same month, three coaches of a goods train derailed on Achhnera-Mathura rail route.

