Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against 100 unidentified protesters under SC-ST Act

Gwalior: A case under the SC-ST Act has been lodged against around a hundred unidentified persons here for allegedly hurling casteist slurs at the family members of a Dalit corporator, police said. The registration of case under the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act led to a protest Wednesday, following which the in-charge police officer was transferred for “administrative reasons”. Police said the trouble started in ward number 21 on Tuesday night when the streets got flooded due to a choked drainage following rain and a man fell into a pit.

A mob of around a hundred people marched to the house of local Congress corporator Chaturbhuj Dhanolia, who belongs to a scheduled caste, to complain about choked drainages. They allegedly barged into his house and some in the crowd allegedly hurled casteist slurs at Dhanolia’s family. Dhanolia filed a complaint, following which police registered a case against around 100 unidentified persons under the SC-ST Act. Members of an upper caste organisation staged a protest at Thatipur police station Wednesday, alleging that the corporator had filed a false complaint, police said.

The in-charge officer of the police station has been now shunted out for “administrative reasons”, said Additional Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore on Thursday. Rathore did not specify what were the administrative reasons, while adding that the case was being probed. No one has been arrested in the case yet, police said.