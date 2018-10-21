Madhya Pradesh Elections: Stickers on liquor bottle urging people to vote pulled back

Madhya Pradesh: The Jhabua district administration in Madhya Pradesh rolled back their idea of pasting stickers on a liquor bottle, urging people to cast their vote in the forthcoming Assembly elections. In an effort to motivate people to exercise their franchise in the state elections, few days backs the Jhabua district administration distributed stickers to local alcohol shopkeepers with a message to cast their vote.

The initiative was put in place under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plan to increase voters percentage in the elections. “These stickers were provided by the Excise Department. They had asked us to paste it on the liquor bottles, requesting people to vote,” said a local shopkeeper.

However, the idea was retraced within few days of its execution without defining the exact reason behind it. “The decision was taken by the district administration under voter awareness program. But after assessing its pros and cons the idea was rolled back,” said Abhishek Tiwari, Assistant Excise Commissioner. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.