Madhya Pradesh: Couple, their two daughters killed as car plunges into canal

Khargone: A couple and their two daughters, including a minor, were killed on Wednesday after their car plunged into a canal near Kharda Phate in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place under Gogawa police station limits. “An engineer with Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), C K Diwan, was travelling in his car with his wife and their two daughters- aged 18 and three- from Khargone to Gogawa when the mishap occurred,” Superintendent of Police (SP) D Kalyan Chakraborty said.

Diwan apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the road and fell into the canal near Kharda Phate, he said. All four of them died in the incident, Chakraborty said adding that the bodies were later fished out from the canal and sent for post-mortem.