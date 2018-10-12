Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bigger Jumlebaaz than PM Modi: Congress

Bhopal: The Congress on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being anti-farmers and called Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a bigger “jumlebaaz” than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media in Bhopal, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posed a total of seven questions on behalf of the state’s farmers saying: “I am a farmer myself and I would like to ask the Modi and Shivraj governments that what is the reason behind the 21 per cent rise in farmer suicides since 2013? Why is it that Madhya Pradesh records the third highest number of farmers’ suicides in our country?”

Pointing out the promises the Modi government made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Surjewala said, “If the government can forego loans of big industrialists then why not waive off poor farmers’ loans also?” Referring to an incident of 2017 in which six farmers were killed, the Congress spokesperson said: “Where are the culprits who killed these innocent farmers? What action has been taken against them?” He assured that if the Congress is voted to power in the state, farmer centric schemes will be introduced.

Single phase assembly polls in the state will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.