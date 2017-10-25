Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader booked for taking pic of woman defecating in open

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader booked for taking pic of woman defecating in open

— By PTI | Oct 25, 2017 06:05 pm
FOLLOW US:

Guna (MP): A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly clicking photo of a woman while she was relieving herself in the open in Bajranggarh village near here, police said today.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Bhatt, was booked on Monday under various sections of the IPC for taking snap of the woman on Sunday.

Police have slapped sections 354-C (punishment for watching, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act) and 294 of the IPC (obscene acts and songs) against Bhatt, the division president of the BJP, said Bajranggarh police station in-charge, Hari Om. The accused is not arrested yet, he said.


“We are probing the incident and will take action accordingly,” Guna superintendent of police Nimesh Agrawal said.

In a tweet, Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has termed the incident ‘disgraceful’.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…