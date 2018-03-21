Madhya Pradesh: 2-year-old girl dies due to alleged starvation, after father denied his due wages

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old girl child from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district died on Tuesday allegedly due to starvation after her father failed to buy food for her as he was “denied” his due wages.

“I have been removed from my work and not given my due wages. Therefore I could not buy food,” said Kalyan, father of the victim, who is a daily-wage labourer, yesterday. Bhind Sub-Divisional Magistrate Santosh Tiwari has, however, assured that necessary action would be taken in the matter. “We were informed that a family has not had food for two days. The girl who was already suffering from fever passed away in the afternoon and the body has been sent for postmortem,” said Santosh Tiwari. The police have been directed to take necessary action, added Tiwari. The child’s family has been handed over Rs 10,000 too.