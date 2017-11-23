Ludhiana fire: Punjab Police arrested owner of plastic manufacturing factory, probe begins

Ludhiana: The Punjab Police today arrested the owner of a multi-storey plastic manufacturing factory which caught fire and collapsed on Monday, killing 13 people including six firemen. Police Commissioner R N Dhoke said Inderjit Singh Gola, the factory owner who had gone underground, had been arrested. Divisional Commissioner of Patiala V K Meena initiated a probe into the incident, an official spokesperson said. Meena and other officials visited the site of the incident in Mushtaq Gunj here and took stock of the situation.

He also visited the CMC Hospital where two injured persons had been admitted for treatment. Later, Meena chaired a meeting of senior officials of the district administration and police, the spokesperson said. Meena directed various departments, including the municipal corporation and the Punjab Pollution Control Board, to furnish records relating to the licence for usage of chemicals and the no objection certificate granted to the factory. Meanwhile, the rescue operation continued for the third day today. However, no body was recovered. The chance of recovering more bodies was very bleak, officials said.