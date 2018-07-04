Lucknow University closed after teachers attacked inside campus

Lucknow: Lucknow University was today closed till further orders after over a dozen teachers including the Proctor were attacked inside the campus by outsiders claiming themselves to be Samajwadi Party workers, varsity officials said.

“Over a dozen teachers were injured in the incident. I might have also been attacked by them but my colleagues saved me and I reached my office,” vice chancellor S P Singh told reporters.

“All those involved in the incident were not LU students and were anti-social elements and outsiders claiming themselves to be SP workers. There were 25-30 such persons involved in the attack,” Singh said.

“The University has been closed sine die and counselling going on for admission has also been stopped. We are going to lodge an FIR in this connection against those we identify,” the VC said.

Among the teachers injured were proctor Vinod Singh, chief provost Sangita Rani. Some university guards were also hurt.

“Three persons have been arrested in this connection. We are awaiting complaint by the university administration”, Trans Gomti superintendent of police Harendra Kumar said.

University officials told police that an agitation was on at the campus for past two or three days over demands related to admission. Some of the protesters allegedly attacked the teachers.