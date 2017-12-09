Love-Jihad Murder: Thousands turn up for funeral of hacked labourer in Kolkata

Kolkata: Thousands of people converged at Saiydpur village in West Bengal’s Malda on Friday evening for the funeral of Mohammed Afrajul, the 50-year-old labourer who was hacked and burnt to death in Rajasthan His body arrived at his village by road from Rajasthan around 6:30 pm in a wooden casket. Policemen were posted in the village, over 300 km from Kolkata, since afternoon, led by the superintendent of police and the district magistrate, to ensure there was no unrest.

There was no trouble, only shock and horror at Afrajul’s death and a few demands for a CBI probe into the case and death by hanging of the man who murdered him. Shambhulal Regar, who had recorded the killing on video, was arrested on Thursday. Afrajul’s body was taken to the local mosque so people could pay homage and prayers could be said before his burial. In Kolkata, protestors took to the streets. A candle-light rally was taken out by Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had announced a Rs. 3 lakh compensation to the family and a job for an eligible member. She also spoke on the phone to Mohammed Afrajul’s wife, Gurfar Bibi, reports NDTV.