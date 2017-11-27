Love Jihad case: Govt pleader in Hadiya case alleges he received threats

Kochi: A government pleader, who represented the state government in the Kerala High Court in the Hadiya case, has alleged he was threatened and abused on social media sites.

Lawyer Narayanan has lodged a complaint with the police, which today said it had launched a probe to identify the people behind the alleged threats and abusive messages. Narayanan claimed he had received these messages from people who were connected with the issue of the controversial conversion and marriage of Kerala woman Hadiya.

Hadiya converted to Islam from Hinduism and married a Muslim man, Shafin Jahan. The marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court in May.

Hadiya today appeared before the Supreme Court, which asked the Kerala police to provide her with security and ensure that she travelled to Salem, Tamil Nadu, for her studies at the earliest.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had earlier asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing her father, to ensure that she was produced before them to ascertain if she had married of her own volition.

The direction came amid an assertion by the National Investigation Agency that the woman may have been indoctrinated and incapable of giving her consent to marriage. Before leaving for Delhi on November 25, Hadiya had said in Kochi that she wanted to be with her husband.

“I am a Muslim. I was not forced. I want to be with my husband,” she shouted to reporters before she was whisked away by the police.