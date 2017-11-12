Love Jihad: 25-yr old files plea to nullify marriage

Kochi : A 25-year old girl has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to nullify her marriage, claiming that she was forcefully converted to Islam, fraudulently married and an attempt was made to make her a sex slave. In her plea, the woman stated that she met Muhammed Riyaz in Bengaluru and the two got into a relationship.

Riyaz later recorded a private video and forced the woman to change her religion and marry him using the footage. She claimed that Riyaz is a member of Popular Front of India (PFI). In her petition, the victim also stated that she was taken to Saudi Arabia and made to join the ISIS in Syria. Somehow, the girl managed to contact her parents and asked them to rescue her. The plea was filed in the HC and will be considered on November 13. The native of Kerala was born and was brought up in Gujarat.