Lok Sabha condemns treatment given to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s kin in Pakistan

New Delhi: Cutting across party lines, members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday condemned Pakistan’s treatment of the mother and wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, after which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she will make a statement on the issue on Thursday.

The Lower House also saw some members raising slogans against Pakistan.

As soon as the House met, some members from the treasury benches started shouting “Pakistan Murdabad” (Down with Pakistan). Amid protests on other issues, Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant raised the issue and slammed Pakistan’s action.

“The way Pakistan misbehaved with Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family is condemnable… We should not stay quiet on the issue till Jadhav is brought back home,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy supported him, saying making a Hindu woman take off her bangles, mangalsutra and bindi should be condemned. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties were together on this issue, and urged the government to get Jadhav back to the country. Sushma Swaraj, who was in the House, told the members that she will make a statement on the issue on Thursday.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer on death row on charges of spying and terrorism, met his mother and wife on Monday after 22 months, since his arrest by Pakistan. Before being let in for meeting Jadhav at the Foreign Office building in Islamabad, Pakistani authorities made his wife and mother remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi and also made them change their attire, India said on Tuesday.