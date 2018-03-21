Lok Sabha adjourned for the day; no-confidence motion stands pending

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted today for the 13th day after members from the AIADMK and TRS continued with their noisy protests, stalling the taking up of two notices of a no-confidence motion against the council of ministers for the fourth day. Amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that she cannot do a headcount of 50 members supporting the move, a prerequisite for taking up the notices for the trust vote. She then adjourned the House for the day.

Minutes after the House met this morning, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for an hour due to protests by parties from Andhra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. When the House reassembled at 12 noon, members from the AIADMK, TDP and the TRS were seen raising slogans and holding placards in the Well.

While the AIADMK wants early establishment of the Cauvery river board to settle the water dispute with neighbouring states, the TRS is demanding hiked quota for Telangana. The TDP is demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Expelled RJD member Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was seen holding a placard demanding special status for Bihar. The members from Congress, TMC and the Left were standing at their seats.

After the laying of papers by ministers, when the protests continued, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urged the members to return to their seats so that legislative business could be taken up. He said the government is willing to discuss any issue, including the no-confidence motion. “We have the confidence of the House as well as of the entire country,” he said.

When the Speaker took up the two notices of the trust vote given by the TDP and YSRC, the AIADMK members raised the pitch of their slogans. TRS members were also seen in the Well. Mahajan said while she is duty-bound to take up the notices, she cannot move ahead due to the ruckus.

She noted that she is not in a position to count the 50 members supporting the move as she can’t see anything from the chair. Placards were apparently blocking her view.

Members from the Congress, TMC and the Left raised their hands to indicate to the Speaker that they were supporting the motion. But Mahajan said as the House is not in order, she cannot move ahead with the issue and adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day.

At least 50 members have to support the motion before it is moved for which a headcount is done. However, it is difficult to carry out the exercise when there are disruptions and several members are standing, former top LS officials explained.