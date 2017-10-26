Free Press Journal
Local UP Court issues summons to Sanjay Dutt for his remarks against BSP leader Mayawati

Local UP Court issues summons to Sanjay Dutt for his remarks against BSP leader Mayawati

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 01:24 pm
Sanjay Dutt, Local UP court, Barabanki, Mayawati BSP chief mayawati, summons to Sanjay Dutt, 2009 Lok Sabha elections

Barabanki (UP): A local court has issued summons to actor Sanjay Dutt in connection with remarks allegedly made by him against BSP chief Mayawati during campaigning for the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Yadav yesterday issued summons to the actor directing him to appear in the court on November 16.

The court also asked the Mumbai commissioner to serve the summons to the actor, prosecution officer Ramesh Chand Kannaujia said today. On April 19, 2009, while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party nominee in Tikaitnagar area of the district, the actor had regaled the audience with his famous ‘jaadu ki jhappi’ remark and allegedly said that he would like to give one to Mayawati.

The district administration had videographed the public meeting and later on the directives of then district magistrate, Masauli police station in-charge Vinay Misra had lodged an FIR.


