Linking mobile to Aadhaar could soon be done at your doorstep; find out how

New Delhi: There is no more need to crowd outside mobile companies’ stores and offices for linking of mobile with Aadhaar, as you can do it sitting in the comfort of your home with a one-time password and two other methods. The Department of Tele-communication has belatedly realised that it was fighting against technology by not using the easy way out for verification of the identity of the existing mobile users, which was made compulsory through a notification on March 23.

Besides OTP, the verification under e-KYC (Know Your Customer) requirement can also be done through an App and through the IVRS facility. The department is allotting a mobile number to UIDAI, on which one will have to SMS his Aadhaar number to get an OTP on the mobile he has registered with his Aadhaar number. He will have to send the OTP on the same mobile number and his mobile number will be linked with Aadhaar.

A DoT official said the reverification of the existing mobile users was undertaken only under a Supreme Court directive on February 6 this year and as such the government does not expect the court to give any importance to a petition filed recently by Tehsin Poonawala asking it to quash its notification.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the DoT had asked the telecom operators to provide reverification at the subscribers’ doorstep and provide them an online mechanism to request such a facility and schedule their personnel’s visit, based on availability, to complete the process.

A representative of the telecom operators welcomed the DoT decision, stating that it will take a little time to implement the direction but it hopes it will become much faster and easier for individual mobile subscribers to comply with the e-KYC norms using their Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

As regards anyone seeking a new SIM card, the DoT issued instructions to the telecom operators in August to provide iris or fingerprint based authentication of Aadhaar that eliminates requirement of submitting any other proof of identity or place of residence.

So as to maintain privacy of the mobile subscribers, the DoT has also mandated that the agents of the telecom operators should not have access to their e-KTC data as only the name and address of the subscribers should be visible.

Moreover, a DoT official said a mobile subscriber can verify or re-verify his mobile number from anywhere in the country, irrespective of which service area his mobile connection belongs to.