Link Aadhaar to PAN only if you have 16-digit number says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the mandatory requirement of linking 16-digit unique identity number (Aadhaar) with PAN in the Income-Tax returns from this year.

But in a partial relief to the people, it held that not linking PAN with Aadhaar will not lead to criminal consequences and exempted those without Aadhaar until the larger privacy issue is decided.

The Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, which had reserved its order after a detailed hearing, asked the government to tighten the procedures to guard against the leakage of personal information collected while enrolling people in Aadhaar as alleged by the petitioners.

The court asked all those having both Aadhaar and PAN to link them while filing income-tax returns, but made it clear that the linkage mandated through an amendment in the Finance Act 2017 won’t be applied retrospectively and previous returns won’t be rendered invalid if filed without Aadhaar details.

However, if you have applied for Aadhaar and are yet to get the 16-digit number, you need not mention it while filing your I-T return this year, the apex court ruled. This relief is, however, for one year and not available once the Aadhaar number is allotted.

The Bench said it cannot question the wisdom of Parliament to enact the law and held that the linkage effected by amending the Income-Tax Act was not in conflict with Article 14 of the Right to Equality nor Article 19 on the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression.

Rejecting the petitioners’ plea that the linkage should be voluntary and not mandatory, it steered clear of any ruling on privacy as a fundamental right since the issue was pending before the Constitution Bench since August 2015.

The court’s verdict came on petitions filed by former Major-General S.G. Vombatkere, CPI leader Binoy Visman and Safai Karamchari Andolan secretary Bezwada Wilson.