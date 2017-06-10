Link Aadhaar to PAN: Here’s what government and the top court said
— By FPJ Bureau | Jun 10, 2017 11:30 am
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the mandatory requirement of linking 16-digit unique identity number (Aadhaar) with PAN in the Income-Tax returns from this year. But in a partial relief to the people, it held that not linking PAN with Aadhaar will not lead to criminal consequences and exempted those without Aadhaar until the larger privacy issue is decided.
The Bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, which had reserved its order after a detailed hearing, asked the government to tighten the procedures to guard against the leakage of personal information collected while enrolling people in Aadhaar as alleged by the petitioners.
The court asked all those having both Aadhaar and PAN to link them while filing income-tax returns, but made it clear that the linkage mandated through an amendment in the Finance Act 2017 won’t be applied retrospectively and previous returns won’t be rendered invalid if filed without Aadhaar details. However, if you have applied for Aadhaar and are yet to get the 16-digit number, you need not mention it while filing your I-T return this year, the apex court ruled.
Link Aadhaar to PAN
Supreme Court verdict
Supreme Court upheld the law mandating Aadhaar number for filing Income tax return, but said the government cannot force people to get one until the main issue over privacy is decided
What top court said
Those who do not have Aadhaar cannot be forced to get it in order to file income tax returns. Those with both Aadhaar and PAN cards would need to link the two to file income tax returns.
What top court said
Though fake PANs is a threat, Parliament should consider ‘toning down’ the consequences of Aadhaar-PAN linking.
What top court said
Accepted the government’s argument that linking of Aadhaar to PAN cards would reduce the prevalence of duplicate PAN.
What did government do
Passed amendments to its Finance Bill making Aadhaar mandatory for those filing income tax returns
What did government do
Provision made it mandatory to link PAN cards, which are used for income tax returns, to Aadhaar.
What did government do
Those who file I-T returns without an Aadhaar-linked PAN card would have their PAN declared invalid
What is Aadhaar
Aadhaar project is a scheme that uses biometric data to create a 12-digit unique identity for every resident of the country. The project has been mired in controversy from the very beginning, with questions about privacy as well as the safety of data being held by the government.