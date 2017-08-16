LeT commander Ayub Lelhari killed in encounter at Pulwama

Free Press Journal
Aug 16, 2017 08:02 pm
Srinagar: A self-styled district commander of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

The security forces had launched an anti-militancy operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, they said.

“Ayub Lelhari, district commander LeT, was killed in the encounter with security forces in Pulwama,” a police spokesman said.


“Lelhari’s death is yet another success in the fight against militancy,” he said.

  • Mahendra

    I feel bad every time a human being dies, nevertheless Militants are there to Kill you if you don’t kill them. Hope peace prevails in the valley.

