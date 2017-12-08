Kumbh Mela on UNESCO list is matter of pride: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: A day after the Kumbh Mela mass Hindu pilgrimage was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described it as a matter of immense joy and pride for the country.

“A matter of immense joy and pride for India,” Modi tweeted. On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry said that the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage under UNESCO inscribed Kumbh Mela at its 12th session at Jeju in South Korea. This inscription is the third in two years for India following the inclusion of yoga and Navroz, the Parsi New Year.