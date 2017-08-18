Kotkhai rape-murder case: Himachal High Court orders SIT, other officials to file affidavit by August 24

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered state police Special Investigating Team (SIT) and other concerned police officials to file affidavit individually by August 24. The High Court yesterday expressed dissatisfaction over the probe in the case and the custodial death of an accused and asked the CBI to complete the investigation within two weeks. The orders were passed by a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma.

The CBI, which submitted the final status report in the case in a sealed envelope, had asked for four weeks time and also requested the court to not make the report public as the case was very sensitive. The CBI had filed the first status report on August 2 and sought three months time, but the court gave two weeks for filing the final status report. The 16-year-old girl had gone missing after school hours on July 4 from the Haliala forest in the Kotkhai area of Simla district. Her bare body was found in the forest on July 6 and the post-mortem report had confirmed rape.