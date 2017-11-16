Kolkata: NIA arrests four in possession of fake currency notes worth Rs 9.1 lakh

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kolkata Branch, has seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 9.1 lakh (in the denomination of INR 2,000) from the vicinity of the Howrah Railway Station from four persons, who were later apprehended.

Late Tuesday night, the investigation team received specific source information regarding certain individuals in possession of FICN. The notes were possessed with the intention of handing over to certain persons for pushing into monetary system as genuine Indian currency. A team of NIA officers was immediately tasked to carry out the operation. These persons are identified as Barkat Ansari, Utpal Chowdhury, Fijul Mia and Rabjul. All four accused are residents of Sattari village in Maldah.

Subsequently, the NIA team approached the Golabari Police Station in Howrah, and lodged a complaint producing the seized items and the persons apprehended. The police have registered an FIR under sections 489B, 489C and120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of the said complaint.