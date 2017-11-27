Kolkata: At least 200 Voter ID cards found in garbage

Kolkata: Nearly 200 voter identity cards were found dumped in a garbage disposal area in West Bengal’s Hooghly district early on Monday, an official said.

The cards were recovered from inside a polythene sack by the municipal cleaners in Nadia district’s Uttarpara.

“On primary inspection, it seems these are original voter cards,” Dilip Yadav, Chairman of the Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality, told IANS.

“Some of the cards we checked had addresses of nearby towns like Hindmotor and Konnagar from the same district. It is not sure why and how they were thrown away,” he said.

The voter cards have been handed over to local police for further investigation.