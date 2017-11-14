Kochi: Music channel anchor creates a hijack flutter

Kochi: A music channel anchor on Monday set off a hijack and bomb scare on board a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight that was carrying 170 passengers and crew. The Mumbai-based anchor, Clince Varghese, 26, and his male friend have been detained for questioning.

A spokesman said Verghese drew attention while he was allegedly shooting a video of the Jet aircraft with his mobile phone; when he reached the aircraft ladder, he typed out a message that said that he will hijack the plane using a ‘happy bomb.’ He also informed his friend, who had already boarded the flight, about the message.

A Jet Airways worker overheard Varghese saying he had a ‘happy bomb’ and informed a personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force. A police officer, who did not want to be named, said that during questioning Varghese claimed that he had said, “Let us hijack the plane with ‘happy vibes’ but did not elaborate. He said the two men had come to Alappuzha to attend a wedding. According to the police, Varghese was an “update maniac” who regularly shared pictures on Facebook.