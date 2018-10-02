Kisan Kranti Yatra: Meeting with Rajnath ‘satisfactory’, Centre non-committal on loan waiver, high MSP

New Delhi: BKU leaders on Tuesday said that their meeting with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over farmers’ demands was ‘satisfactory’ and that seven of their nine demands were accepted, while the Centre was non-committal on loan waiver and higher MSP.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is expected to take a decision on calling off its 10-day long protest after its Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

BKU General Secretary Yudhvir Singh led a 15-member delegation to meet the Home Minister at his official residence here, which was attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Yudhvir Singh said their seven demands were accepted.

“However, the government is silent on our demand for loan waiver, saying that the states had to take a decision at their level. Also, it said that fixation of MSP (Minimum Support Price) based on ‘C2’ input factor as per the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations will be done in future,” Singh told IANS.

The government said that it had taken one step forward by announcing MSP based on ‘A2 +FL’ formula, Singh added.

Discussions were held to see how the demands can be met, said Shekhawat, who later proceeded to the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border to meet the protesting farmers.