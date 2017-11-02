Khichdi as national food? Twitter can’t digest it as rumour starts trending

Do you like to relish a bowl of ‘Khichdi‘ when you are feeling a little down? Well, the comfort food prepared using rice and lentils (dal) is all set to get a grand global boost as ‘brand India food’ at World Food India 2017. Set to be held on November 4 in New Delhi, top chefs will also join hands to prepare 800 kg of the delicacy to create a Guinness World Record in the country’s biggest-ever global food expo. Wednesday witnessed Twitteratis in top gear after reports suggested the humble ‘Khichdi’ could be pitched as the national food at an upcoming event.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal cleared the air that reports about khichdi’s elevation to national food are “fictitious” and that khichdi will only be put as a record entry at the World Food India event organised by the ministry. The three-day event, to be held at the India Gate Lawns in the capital from Saturday, will see a world record attempt to cook 800 kilos of khichdi. And the ministry has plans to globally promote Khichdi as “healthy, delicious, economical and easy”. Moreover, well-known chef Sanjeev Kapoor has been roped in as brand ambassador of the ‘Great India Food Street’.

Well, you might be wondering why ‘khichdi’ was chosen from all varieties of other Indian delicacies? The traditional dish – relished by both rich and poor has been selected because it symbolises the country’s unity in diversity. However, Twitterati seems to be wondering the same. Reacting to preliminary reports, #Khichdi began trending as soon as Twitter got a whiff of it with reactions from all sides about the humble rice and lentil preparation.

