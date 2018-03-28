Kerala: Video clip of half naked transgender inside a police station goes viral, cop suspended
Alappuzha(Ker): In a shocker from Kerala, a purported video clip of a half naked transgender inside a police station here has gone viral on the internet, following which a woman police official has been suspended, pending enquiry.
Police had ‘removed’ the transgender woman from a public place and brought her to the Alappuzha south police station on March 22 following a complaint of “public nuisance.” The woman, said to be inebriated, allegedly started undressing before the officers after unruly behaviour. A woman police official recorded the incident as the transgender began ‘removing’ her clothes. However, the video clipping has gone viral, causing embarrassment to the police. District Police chief, S Surendran, told PTI that an enquiry is going on.
