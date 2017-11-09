Kerala Solar Scam: CM Vijayan Pinarayi tables judicial pannel report in Assembly amid uproar

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today tabled the judicial commission report on solar scam and said it has found that his predecessor Oommen Chandy and his staff provided all help to accused Saritha S Nair and her company to dupe people.

Vijayan presented the four-volume report by Justice GSivarajan and a Memorandum of Action taken by the government in this regard on the floor of the House during the special session.

It is for the first time in the history of the KeralaAssembly that a special session was convened to table the report of a judicial panel. Detailing the content of the report, he said the Commission had found out that former Chief Minister Chandy and his personal staff had provided all help to Solar Scam accused Saritha S Nair and her company to dupe their customers.

The Commission also recommended a probe into various allegations raised in a letter written by Saritha under CrPC, IPC and other related rules, Vijayan said. Besides bribery charges against various opposition leaders, the Commission report also found that they had got “sexual pleasure” from the accused, he said.

“The Commission has pointed out that this (sexual pleasure) comes under the ambit of illegal gratification pointed out in the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he said.

Vijayan said the government would initiate legal proceedings, including under the Prevention of Corruption Act, against all persons, who are found by the Commission as having indulged in corruption.

An order has been issued forming a Special Investigation Team to probe various aspects of the solar scam based on the findings and recommendations of the Commission, the left leader said.

“The government’s policy is that justice should be equal to all…That is why the government has taken the stand that further proceedings will be initiated only after receiving clear legal opinion in this regard,” Vijayan added.

As soon as the Chief Minister stood up to table the report, Opposition members protested stating that Vijayan had committed a breach of privilege of the House by briefing the media last month about the content of the Commission’s report before tabling it in the Assembly. However, the Chief Minister denied the charges and said he did not go into the merit of the report during the media brief and the panel report became a public document when it was presented in the cabinet.

“It may be for the first time in the history of the state Assembly that the report of an enquiry commission is being tabled here within such a short span of time,” Vijayan said.

He said the government decided to table it fast as it had received a number of requests to get a copy of the report from various persons including opposition leaders. The state government had also sought a legal opinion from Supreme Court former judge Justice Arijit Pasayat before issuing further orders based on the report, the Chief Minister added.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala said they would oppose any move by the government to use the Judicial report as a weapon for “political revenge”.

He also alleged that Vijayan’s media briefing on the report amounted to “disrespect” to the House and “violation” of its code of conduct.

Justice G Sivarajan had submitted his report to the government on September 26, four years after the previous UDF government constituted the commission when charges surfaced about duping of several persons of crores of rupees by Saritha S Nair and her accomplice Biju Radhakrishnan by offering solar panel solutions.

The commission, set up in October 2013, had held 353 sittings, examined 214 witnesses and 972 documents.