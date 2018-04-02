Kerala: SFI activists vandalise school after suicide of student

Kottayam (Ker): A group of SFI activists today vandalised a private school near here alleging that a Class 9 male student committed suicide after school authorities reportedly decided not to promote him to the 10th standard.

The SFI activists, who took out a march to the school at Pambady, alleged that Jinto Eapen, who was weak in studies, committed suicide fearing that the school would not promot him to the 10th standard next year, police said.

They also alleged that the teachers had spoken to Jinto’s parents in this regard.

The school authorities however told TV channels that no such decision had been taken.

The 14-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence yesterday.

Eapen’s parents have not reacted to the incident.

Police said they used force to disperse the SFI activists who allegedly barged into the school building and vandalised it.