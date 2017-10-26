Free Press Journal
Home / India / Kerala Police arrest two more ‘IS recruiters’

Kerala Police arrest two more ‘IS recruiters’

— By IANS | Oct 26, 2017 12:05 pm
Representational picture

Kannur: The Kerala Police here on Thursday arrested two Muslim youths who are alleged to be the local recruiters for the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

With this, the total number of arrests has reached five, with three being arrested on Wednesday by the police in Valapatanam.

Also Read: Kerala: Three men with suspected ISIS links arrested in Kannur

All five arrested had returned from Turkey not long ago, a police officer said. They hail from Chakarakal and nearby areas of Kannur.


Their detailed interrogation is underway.

