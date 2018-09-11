Kerala nun rape case: Victim seeks justice from the Vatican

Kochi: The nun, who levelled rape allegations against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal, has appealed to the Vatican seeking justice. In a seven-page letter dated September 8 addressed to the Apostolic Nunciature – the representative of the Holy See in India – the nun described the ordeal she allegedly went through at the hands of the Bishop. She also mentioned about the trauma that she has been facing ever since she spoke about the abuse.

Alleging the church authorities of inaction, the nun wrote, “I feel this kind of silence on the part of the Church authorities and protection of those who commit the crime may create a situation where the Church loses its credibility before society.” She added, “It will have a very adverse effect on women in the Indian Church that they have no other option than to react in a manner that safeguards their dignity as human persons even at the cost of losing their catholic faith.” The plea is also marked to 21 other high ranking authorities of the Roman Catholic Church in India.

The nun has accused Bishop Mullackal of raping and forcing unnatural sex multiple times on her, between 2014 and 2016.

The nuns in Kochi, for four days, have been staging a protest against the accused Bishop, demanding action against the prelate. The protestors claim that they have not received police help as well as from the church authorities and the government. They allege that the probe is being delayed as the accused is an influential authority in the Roman Catholic Church and is not a layman.