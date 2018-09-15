Kerala nun rape case: Protesting nuns say they ‘will rest’ only after accused Bishop is arrested

Kochi: A group of protesting nuns from Kerala on Saturday said that they “will rest” only after a bishop accused of sexually abusing a senior nun is questioned and arrested. Speaking to the media, one of the five nuns who along with hundreds of people are protesting here said: “We will not rest and we will not be happy till he is questioned and arrested.”

The nun’s remarks comes after reports have surfaces that the accused, Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, was handing over his charge. Another nun said that Bishop Franco was very powerful and cannot be underestimated.

“We will continue the protest and will not stop till Bishop Franco is arrested.” On Thursday, the bishop got a breather from the Kerala High Court which said that “arrest is not the issue” and expressed satisfaction in the ongoing probe. The victim has accused Mulakkal of repeatedly sexually abusing her between 2014 and 2016. There are five other nuns of the same congregation who has supported her claim.

An FIR was registered against the bishop and a 114-page detailed statement was taken from the victim and other inmates of the convent. However, Mulakkal has denied any wrongdoing and termed it a conspiracy hatched against him.