Kerala Love Jihad case: Continue your probe but don’t interfere in Hadiya’s marriage, SC tells NIA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to continue its probe in Kerala ‘love jihad’ case without interfering in the marriage of Hadiya.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave the ruling after NIA lawyer Maninder Singh told the apex court that probe in the case was almost over.

The court was hearing the final arguments in the appeal filed by Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan against the Kerala High Court judgment nullifying the 24-year-old homeopathic student’s marriage with him.