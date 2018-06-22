Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denied appointment with PM Narendra Modi for fourth time

New Delhi: For the fourth time in a row, the Prime Minister’s Office has once again denied appointment to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior sources of Pinarayi Vijayan’s office on Thursday informed that the PMO has refused to give an appointment for the Chief Minister and all-party delegation.

The party delegation was planning to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the disparities in the ration allocation to the state. The PMO has reportedly responded to the request, saying the Chief Minister can meet Food and Public Distribution Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan, if needed. Last week also Vijayan had sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Modi to discuss the same issue.

Earlier on March 20, 2017, the Chief Minister’s Office wished to meet the Prime Minister to appraise about budget allocation to the state. On November 24, 2016, a week after demonetisation came into effect, Vijayana requested for an appointment with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the same. Chief Minister Vijayan is currently visiting Delhi to attend a CPI(M) central committee meeting.