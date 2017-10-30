Kerala: One dead, 57 injured as foot overbridge collapses at Chavara in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala): A person was killed and 57 others injured after an old iron bridge collapsed in Chavara near Kerala’s Kollam district on Monday. The bridge used as a walkway.

#WATCH One dead, at least 57 injured in a bridge collapse in Chavara near Kerala’s #Kollam. pic.twitter.com/0flv4IRQ8o — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017



Police and local administration have launched operations to search for people. The injured people have been shifted to the nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to reports, the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Around 70 employees of Kerala Minerals and Metals were on the bridge when the incident happened.